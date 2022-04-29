ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AR

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFyai00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,597 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 303 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 379 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, AR 379 61 24,633 3,960
2 Benton County, AR 326 845 25,776 66,755
3 McDonald County, MO 315 72 23,713 5,413
4 Washington County, AR 271 619 29,950 68,445

