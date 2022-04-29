ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

These Are the Counties in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFtB500 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 2,691 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 256 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montcalm County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Montcalm County stands at 332 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area, Montcalm County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Montcalm County, MI 332 210 23,842 15,070
2 Barry County, MI 278 167 23,894 14,350
3 Ottawa County, MI 277 788 26,427 75,061
4 Kent County, MI 237 1,526 26,009 167,275

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Wyoming, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
Oxygen

Man Sentenced For Brutal 1987 Cold Case Murder Of Michigan Woman After No Contest Plea

A man has been sentenced more than three decades after a Michigan woman was found murdered in her own kitchen. Patrick Wayne Gilham, 67, will serve 23 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Roxanne Wood, 30, according to Indiana’s ABC 57 News. The sentence comes as part of a plea deal with Berrien County prosecutors in which Gilham pleaded no contest to charges of second degree murder for Wood’s 1987 death.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Wyoming Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy