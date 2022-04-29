These Are the Counties in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 2,691 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 256 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montcalm County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Montcalm County stands at 332 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area, Montcalm County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Montcalm County, MI 332 210 23,842 15,070 2 Barry County, MI 278 167 23,894 14,350 3 Ottawa County, MI 277 788 26,427 75,061 4 Kent County, MI 237 1,526 26,009 167,275

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .