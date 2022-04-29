ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

These Are the Counties in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFsIM00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 638 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 114 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Person County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Person County stands at 265 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, Person County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Person County, NC 265 104 23,702 9,316
2 Chatham County, NC 156 109 18,500 12,911
3 Durham County, NC 98 300 23,531 72,113
4 Orange County, NC 87 125 18,929 27,057

