These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFrPd00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,958 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 444 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, De Soto Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in De Soto Parish stands at 496 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area, De Soto Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 De Soto Parish, LA 496 135 25,547 6,953
2 Webster Parish, LA 467 185 26,436 10,477
3 Caddo Parish, LA 461 1,146 25,545 63,443
4 Bossier Parish, LA 390 492 28,048 35,377

