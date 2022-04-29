ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFqWu00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 181 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sacramento County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sacramento County stands at 198 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area, Sacramento County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sacramento County, CA 198 2,993 20,388 307,869
2 Placer County, CA 164 622 18,546 70,490
3 Yolo County, CA 146 314 18,711 40,225
4 El Dorado County, CA 112 209 16,105 30,062

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

California detects seven cases of severe hepatitis in children and Wisconsin reports America's first suspected death from the mystery outbreak as it sweeps the globe: 27 cases now in US and 200 globally

Seven more cases of severe hepatitis have been detected in California, and a child has died in Wisconsin, as the mysterious disease spreads throughout the country. California's Department of Health said it had detected the cases in 'young' children, who had all been taken ill since October. It takes the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Arden-arcade, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Sacramento County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Health
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Americans
Jacksonville Journal Courier

First recent US case of human bird flu confirmed in Colorado

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Colorado prison inmate has become the first person in the U.S. to test positive for bird flu in a recent outbreak that has led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys, but federal officials say they still see little threat to the general public.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Cheapest City to Get Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy