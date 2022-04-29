ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

These Are the Counties in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFpeB00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 1,407 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 353 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sussex County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sussex County stands at 386 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Salisbury metro area, Sussex County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Delaware where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Sussex County, DE 386 848 28,214 61,940
2 Wicomico County, MD 319 326 19,306 19,725
3 Worcester County, MD 308 159 16,878 8,703
4 Somerset County, MD 288 74 20,259 5,214

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

