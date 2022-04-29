ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

These Are the Counties in the Bowling Green, KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFo0g00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Bowling Green metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 570 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 331 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Bowling Green metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allen County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Allen County stands at 495 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Bowling Green metro area, Allen County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Allen County, KY 495 103 31,725 6,597
2 Butler County, KY 424 54 30,365 3,870
3 Edmonson County, KY 379 46 21,102 2,558
4 Warren County, KY 290 367 33,995 42,979

