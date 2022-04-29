ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFmFE00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 1,095 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 348 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warrick County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warrick County stands at 386 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Evansville metro area, Warrick County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Warrick County, IN 386 239 32,782 20,301
2 Henderson County, KY 358 165 30,125 13,899
3 Vanderburgh County, IN 349 633 31,659 57,401
4 Posey County, IN 227 58 25,577 6,545

