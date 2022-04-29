ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFjb300 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 710 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 278 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Turner County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Turner County stands at 750 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Sioux Falls metro area, Turner County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Turner County, SD 750 62 23,778 1,965
2 McCook County, SD 563 31 24,333 1,341
3 Minnehaha County, SD 276 515 30,579 57,106
4 Lincoln County, SD 186 102 28,239 15,507

