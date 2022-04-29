ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqFcPy00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 1,584 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 424 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lowndes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lowndes County stands at 742 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Montgomery metro area, Lowndes County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lowndes County, AL 742 76 25,547 2,615
2 Elmore County, AL 427 347 28,754 23,352
3 Montgomery County, AL 417 946 24,257 55,049
4 Autauga County, AL 389 215 28,649 15,814

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Lowndes County, AL
Government
Montgomery, AL
Health
Montgomery County, AL
Government
County
Lowndes County, AL
Montgomery County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

State suing Family Dollar after rat infestation closes stores in Alabama, other states

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar after the discovery of a rat infestation prompted the closure of 400 stores, including locations in Alabama. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, accuses the chain and parent company Dollar Tree of deceiving customers, negligence and engaging in a conspiracy that allowed the infestation at the West Memphis facility to occur, the AP reported. That “misconduct” exposed people to “hazardous, adulterated and contaminated products,” the lawsuit said.
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Wyoming Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Geography#Americans#Al
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Rich Texas Residents Are Compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Cheapest City to Get Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Car Theft Crimes Are Dropping the Fastest

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, up 12% from the previous year and the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
Axios

COVID cases rise across bulk of the U.S.

COVID cases are on the rise in all but six states and Washington, D.C., as the Omicron subvariant continues to spread across the U.S. The big picture: Case rates and hospitalizations are still well below pandemic highs, prompting NIAID director Anthony Fauci to say this week that the nation is out of a "full-blown explosive pandemic phase."
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
NEWPORT, OR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

113K+
Followers
71K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy