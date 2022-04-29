ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Madison, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqDo5600 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 717 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 111 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Columbia County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Columbia County stands at 223 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Madison metro area, Columbia County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Columbia County, WI 223 127 27,017 15,387
2 Green County, WI 144 53 25,184 9,284
3 Iowa County, WI 119 28 22,354 5,280
4 Dane County, WI 96 509 24,230 128,380

