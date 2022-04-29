ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fNqDnCN00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 980,000 Americans have died from the virus - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 516 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 341 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 301 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cole County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Cole County stands at 373 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Jefferson City metro area, Cole County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 27, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Cole County, MO 373 286 26,181 20,091
2 Moniteau County, MO 351 56 23,938 3,820
3 Osage County, MO 338 46 23,629 3,218
4 Callaway County, MO 285 128 26,891 12,058

Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
