SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to space with NASA for its seventh crewed mission to the International Space Station. The mission, titled Crew-4, marks the beginning of a six-month stay onboard the ISS and SpaceX’s commitment to flying NASA astronauts to orbit. This is SpaceX’s fourth human spaceflight mission to the ISS for NASA with SpaceX’s first crew arriving on the ISS in 2020 on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. History will also be made on this flight as NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins will become the first Black woman to live as a long-term crew member aboard the ISS. Joining Watkins as the other rookie member of the trip is Bob Hines, while both will be joined by two veterans, Kjell Lindgren and Samantha Cristoforetti.

