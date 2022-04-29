ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden's real reason for leaving The Late Late Show revealed

By Jenni McKnight
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he revealed that he will leave The Late Late Show in 2023. The British actor opened his late-night talk show with a monologue in which he revealed he has only extended his contract with the CBS series for one more year and will...

HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
