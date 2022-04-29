ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: Prince's Trust Gala 2022 red carpet

actionnewsjax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Prince's Trust Gala 2022 red carpet Gigi Hadid...

www.actionnewsjax.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today. Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Lace Corset and Matching Pants

Gigi Hadid took stock of all those sheer dresses, corsets, and pants, and put all three together for the ultimate birthday look. On April 23, Gigi celebrated her 27th birthday with a party at Zero Bond in New York City. Guests included Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Blake Lively, to name a few. But the most show-stopping look came from Gigi Hadid herself, who wore a head-to-toe white lace outfit by Dion Lee, complete with a sheer corset, pants, and sweeping lace coat with ‘80s inspired shoulder pads.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Prince
Person
Gigi Hadid
Glamour

Camila Cabello Just Wore a Sheer Lace Bustier With Gucci Short Shorts

Camila Cabello has embraced the sheer lingerie, oversized blazer, and short power suit trends all in one look. Taking a page out of the books of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart, and Kylie Jenner, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing Gucci-logo short shorts and a matching oversized blazer over a sheer black lace bustier. Cabello accessorized the look with a pair of Gucci kitten heels, a matching silk choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was styled long and straight with a standard middle part and her makeup look involved a smokey eye and pink lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Naomi Campbell Serves Up "Bridgerton" Style in a Strapless Ballgown

Naomi Campbell arrived dressed like royalty at the Prince's Trust Gala in NYC on Thursday night. Taking a page from the "Bridgerton" style handbook, Campbell descended the red carpet-lined staircase in an off-the-shoulder Maison Valentino ballgown and a matching pair of purple platform pumps. The sky-high heels only made a brief appearance, hidden under the folds of Campbell's voluminous skirt, which came complete with a set of hidden pockets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Variety

Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin to Perform at amfAR Cannes Gala

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX will perform at this year’s amfAR benefit at the Cannes Film Festival. Robert De Niro will also be honored at the 28th annual event. amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, hosts the fashion show at Cannes Film Festival every year. This year’s show will be curated by Carine Roitfeld, a French fashion editor and supporter of amfAR best known for her work as the former editor-in-chief of Vogue France and for founding “CR Fashion Book.” This year’s fashion show theme will be “Let’s Get Married,” and will feature...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy