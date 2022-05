New business partnerships can be really exciting and it is easy to get caught up in a great business idea and want to just hit the ground running. But like most relationships there is a honeymoon period, and once that time is up, the differences between you and your partner can become more obvious and slow down or bring your progress to a screeching halt. So for this reason, I think that it is imperative that every business partnership begin with a solid legal contract that will protect all parties involved and give them a way to dissolve the partnership should the need arise.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO