Black Conservatives Are Praising 'African American' Elon Musk
Elon Musk—who is set to purchase Twitter for $44 billion—is South Africa-born and a naturalized...www.newsweek.com
he is a true African-American. born and raised in Africa. now he is an American citizen. you cannot be African-American if you weren't born in Africa.
I'm impressed by black conservatives though I'm not a conservative myself. They seem a step ahead of the common variety.
This article is truly ridiculous, it is a play on word recognition meant to cause dissension and confusion among Americans of African descent! Musk's African parent is not truly a native of Africa, the same as whites are not natural natives of America!!!
