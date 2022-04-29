ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

38% of people moving home or considering doing so, figures show

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKQ2T_0fNptQHB00

Housing market conditions are surprisingly buoyant, with 38% of people actively moving or considering doing so, according to an index.

The pace of annual house price growth slowed slightly to 12.1% in April, slightly down from 14.3% in March, Nationwide Building Society said.

Property values increased by 0.3% month-on-month.

Across the UK, the average house price in April was £267,620.

It is surprising that conditions have remained so buoyant, given mounting pressure on household budgets which has severely dented consumer confidence

Robert Gardner, Nationwide Building Society

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Annual house price growth slowed modestly to 12.1% in April, down from 14.3% in March – nevertheless, this is the 11th time in the past 12 months that the annual growth rate has been in double digits.

“Prices rose by 0.3% month-on-month, after taking account of seasonal effects – the ninth successive monthly increase, though this is the smallest monthly gain since September last year.

“Housing market activity has remained solid with mortgage approvals continuing to run above pre-Covid levels.

“Demand is being supported by robust labour market conditions, where employment growth has remained strong and the unemployment rate has fallen back to pre-pandemic lows. With the stock of homes on the market still low, this has translated into continued upward pressure on house prices.

“Nevertheless, it is surprising that conditions have remained so buoyant, given mounting pressure on household budgets which has severely dented consumer confidence.”

Mr Gardner said people’s expectations of their own personal finances over the next 12 months have “dropped to levels last seen during the depths of the global financial crisis more than a decade ago”.

He added: “Moreover, housing affordability has deteriorated because house price growth has been outstripping income growth by a wide margin over the past two years, while more recently borrowing costs have increased (though they remain low by historic standards).”

For most movers and potential movers, the majority of those surveyed are looking to trade up

Robert Gardner, Nationwide

A survey of around 3,000 people for Nationwide this month indicated 38% across the UK were either in the process of moving or considering a move.

Mr Gardner said the proportion was particularly high in London , where almost half said they were moving or considering a move.

Even in Wales , where the share was lowest, more than 25% were either moving or considering a move, he added.

These figures are high considering that only around 5% of the housing stock is turned over in a typical year in the UK, he added.

Mr Gardner said: “For most movers and potential movers, the majority of those surveyed are looking to trade up – the exception being amongst those aged 55 and above, where nearly 40% are looking to move to a smaller property compared to just 7% looking to move to a larger property.”

The research also found 17% of those moving or considering a move said they were doing so at least in part to reduce spending on housing, either by moving to a different area and/or by moving to a smaller property.

Mr Gardner added: “We continue to expect the housing market to slow in the quarters ahead.

“The squeeze on household incomes is set to intensify with inflation expected to rise further, perhaps reaching double digits in the quarters ahead if global energy prices remain high.

“Moreover, assuming that labour market conditions remain strong, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a drag on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.”

The squeeze on real incomes from high inflation means fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates

Martin Beck, EY ITEM Club

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: “The growth environment is certainly being challenged by a cost of living crisis, rising borrowing costs and war in Ukraine.

“Offsetting this has been a supply crunch which has led to bidding wars and a sense of desperation among buyers.”

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said: “The squeeze on real incomes from high inflation means fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates.

“Consumer confidence – including households’ expectations of their own personal finances – fell to a near record low in April. And next week’s MPC (Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee) meeting is likely to deliver another rise in interest rates, which will push up mortgage costs.

“But just as during the pandemic, the housing market is likely to prove relatively immune to economic challenges.

“Those that can afford to buy are more likely to have accumulated unplanned savings during the pandemic, an element of which may be going towards deposits on houses and flats.

“And cost of living pressures from rising inflation and the increasing price of essentials, such as energy, are weighing heavier on low income households, who disproportionately rent, than the better off, who are primarily owner occupiers or in the market to buy.

“So while a period of relatively sluggish price growth is likely, the EY ITEM Club thinks any serious correction in property values is unlikely.”

Alex Lyle, director of London-based estate agency Antony Roberts said: “The £1.5 million-upwards freehold house market in particular is ferocious.

“I can’t remember a market moving more quickly in that price range.”

He added: “The pandemic has blurred the seasons; we haven’t seen the huge increase in stock coming onto the market which would normally be the case after Easter. The summer may be quieter if families take a proper break for the first time in two years and get on a flight.”

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “We think that house price growth will continue to slow from here… True, households could spend part of the savings they built up over the pandemic. But consumers’ confidence is extremely weak.”

Comments / 9

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Consumer Confidence#Housing Market#Interest Rates#Uk#Pre Covid
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy