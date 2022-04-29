ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone galley sheets cause a stir at auction

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHTn7_0fNps0lP00

The only known surviving set of galley sheets for JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone has sold for £37,500, after causing “quite a stir” at auction.

The never-before-seen uncorrected sheets are a version of the book that was sent before final proofreading, and consists of 224 numbered pages on 109 sheets.

The set of sheets sold for almost double its pre-sale low estimate of £20,000, after a frenzied bidding war was won by a private collector bidding on the telephone from overseas.

At the time, a copy of the book was sent from Rosamund Walker, the marketing manager of Bloomsbury Children’s Books, to Fiona Waters, the children’s book reviewer, in February 1997.

In an accompanying letter, Walker wrote: “Dear Fiona, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by Joanne Rowling.

“I have enclosed a manuscript for your interest as promised… I would really appreciate if you would let me know your comments for pre-publication quotes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ovMX_0fNps0lP00

A month later, Waters replied: “I just loved this book. There is something about Harry Potter that reminds me of Charlie Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory .”

Waters’ quote was used as a review on the back of the first edition of the book that was printed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jMhk_0fNps0lP00

Clive Moss, head of Chiswick Auctions books, manuscript and works on paper, said: “We are thrilled with the result of this only known surviving set of galley sheets today, which were on the market for the first time and caused quite a stir.

“We expected stiff competition for them, as they offered a unique insight into what was to become an iconic work in the history of literature.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Philosopher#Chiswick Auctions
The Independent

The Palace Papers: New book published revealing bombshell claims about the royal family

A new book that claims to shed a whole new light on the royal family has been released by Tina Brown, the author of the definitive 2007 biography on Diana, the Princess of Wales.The formerVanity Fair editor’s new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, continues where Brown left off in her previous book, The Diana Chronicles, just after the princess’ untimely death in a car crash in Paris.It details the next 30-odd years of the lives of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

The Queen's bonny baby photo will melt your heart

The Queen has turned 96 and to celebrate her birthday the Royal Collection Trust have shared a super sweet photograph from when Her Majesty was a baby. The monarch was pictured when she was age one along with her grandmother, Queen Mary. The Queen, who was then a Princess, was captured sitting on two luxurious cushions, wearing a fetching gown. Queen Mary bears a resemblance to the Queen now with her curled short hair and porcelain skin.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The Sneering Documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe Reveals More About Us Than the Star

In 1982, Los Angeles District Attorney John Van de Kamp reopened the case of Marilyn Monroe’s death , which had long been considered a “probable suicide”—only to close it a few months later, reaffirming the coroner’s original 1962 assessment after the actress’s body was found in her Brentwood home. As the case was being reopened, a British newspaper suggested that Irish-born journalist Anthony Summers might want to launch his own investigation, which resulted in 650 tape-recorded interviews and eventually led to a 1985 book, Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe, which presented new and credible evidence about the events surrounding Marilyn’s death. Those taped interviews, never available to the public, have been dramatized and shaped into the documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes , directed by Emma Cooper and featuring Summers as a guide. The results are often a little more prurient than they need to be, and the film’s revelations aren’t so much world-rocking as very, very sad. There are no definitively solved mysteries here. The effect is just another cloud of sorrow trailing in the wake of Marilyn’s complicated and troubled time on Earth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

Living While Dying

Danny Lavery welcomes Maud Newton, author of Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation﻿. Lavery and Newton tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who doesn’t want to tell her new boyfriend about her cancer diagnosis. Another letter writer is worried that her favorite aunt can’t stop talking about her political organization. Plus, a deep dive into Newton’s new book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

'The Essex Serpent' Book: Apple Series Is Based on Bestseller

Some of the most prestige-level television miniseries of today are based on brilliant literary works. From Showtime's Sharp Objects to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Queen's Gambit, books are rapidly being brought to the small screen. Apple TV Plus's The Essex Serpent is the next limited series birthed from a book. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, The Essex Serpent sees how an urban legend about a mythical sea creature causes tensions to rise in a tiny Essex village in Victorian England.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Bletchley Park's female codebreakers featured in new tribute stamp set

A new set of stamps paying tribute to women's contributions during World War Two will feature a rare photograph of female codebreakers. The image shows the women at Bletchley Park where they operated complex cryptographic machinery. Royal Mail said the "bravery and sacrifice" of women in WW2 was "often overlooked".
TWITTER
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy