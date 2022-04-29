ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope apologises for sitting during general audience due to knee pain

By Oliver Browning
 2 days ago

Pope Francis on Wednesday morning publicly apologised for needing to be seated for the final greetings of his general audience due to continuing pain in his right knee.

The pontiff was seen limping as he got off from his car and walked toward his chair in St Peter's Square to meet thousands of the Catholic faithful.

He has strained the ligaments in his right knee, making walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

“I apologise because I'm going to greet you sitting down,” Francis told the audience.

