ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan calls out ‘toxic’ Walking Dead fans for ‘s***ty’ treatment of Norman Reedus

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zimoQ_0fNprIX100

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has called out fans of The Walking Dead over their treatment of Norman Reedus .

On Wednesday (27 April), it was announced that Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier in the series, would no longer be a part of a previously announced spin-off series with Reedus.

The pair were set to star in their own Carol and Daryl Dixon series once the main show came to an end in March 2023.

However, when it was reported that McBride has stepped away, no reason was given and fans began turning on Reedus, suggesting he might have been to blame for her departure.

Morgan, who plays Negan on the series, was left furious by such claims, and stepped in to clear up the matter on Friday (29 April).

“Some of you have gone WAY too far,” he wrote on Twitter. “TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that.”

He continued: “Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just S***TY.”

When a fan responded that Reedus might have demanded a particular location for the series to be filmed so he could be closer to his family, Morgan replied: “Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgG8p_0fNprIX100

“We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power.”

It’s being rumoured that the spin-off will be shot in Europe after initially being developed as being set in Atlanta, which is where The Walking Dead , which ended production last month, was filmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsXyG_0fNprIX100

Morgan will star in his own spin-off series alongside Maggie star Lauren Cohan, which is being filmed in New York.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln is set to return as Rick Grimes in his own trilogy of films.

The Walking Dead ’s final season returns in October 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead Spinoff Just Landed A Grey's Anatomy Vet As First New Cast Member

The first third of 2022 has been quite eventful for the Walking Dead franchise, when it comes to not only the soon-to-conclude flagship series, but also its various spinoff projects. As a counter the unfortunate news that Melissa McBride had to drop out of the previously announced Carol and Daryl spinoff — hereby referred to as just “the Daryl spinoff” — the newest member of the Walking Dead universe was revealed. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s upcoming Isle of the Dead spinoff has tapped Grey’s Anatomy and God Friended Me vet Gaius Charles as its first wholly original character.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead
Collider

Gaius Charles Joins Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'Walking Dead' Spinoff 'Isle of the Dead'

Gaius Charles is set to star in AMC's Isle of the Dead, the upcoming spinoff series to The Walking Dead, in a leading role opposite Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The report of Charles' casting comes from Deadline, which is saying that the Friday Night Lights star will be starring as Perlie Armstong, a villain of the series. This character is described as confident, ruthless, and unyielding in his pursuit of what he deems to be justice.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'The Walking Dead' Daryl-Carol Spinoff Undergoing Major Change

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Norman Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, two characters integral to the zombie franchise since it began over a decade ago, is undergoing a major change. McBride has dropped out, leaving Reedus as the show's sole lead star. The project has been in development since at least September 2020.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares sweet cast pic on set

Following the dramatic two hour NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i crossover episode, NCIS is ramping up for the next episode of season 19 on April 18. While fans eagerly wait for the next episode, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, has uploaded a sweet pic with his co-stars to Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy