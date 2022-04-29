ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Lauren Conrad launches first fragrance inspired by ‘love languages’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPgca_0fNpr7uH00

The Hills star Lauren Conrad has announced the release of her first fragrance , LOVED.

The reality star, who founded her own fashions lines LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, told her 5.8 million Instagram followers that she had been working on the new scent for years.

She posted a promotional photograph of herself holding the fragrance bottle, which is a white hexagonal bottle with a cap shaped as a barely-opened white flower bud.

“Inspired by the sureness of touch and the strength of time spent together, LOVED is a familiar floral scent, designed to be the perfect gift for anyone you love, including yourself,” Conrad wrote in the caption.

Taking to her blog to explain the scent further, Conrad explained that LOVED was inspired by touch, “one of the most important love languages”.

“Scent and memory are inexplicably intertwined for me, so this perfume is all about embodying elements of softness, intimacy and femininity,” she said.

According to the designer and author, the floral perfume has top notes of grapefruit, peony petals and magnolia, mid notes of pink rose, tuberose and gardenia, and base notes of lily, jasmine sambac and sheer musks.

Conrad added that the scent reminds her of “the first few dates I had with my husband”, lawyer William Tell.

“To me, it’s love in a bottle and I’m so happy that I finally get to share a perfume that reminds me of my favourite memories,” she continued.

The new perfume, which also has an accompanying body lotion, comes two years after Conrad launched Lauren Conrad Beauty, a range of skincare and makeup products.

Conrad married Tell in 2014 and they share two children, five-year-old Liam James and three-year-old Charlie Wolf.

The couple first met in 2012 and were engaged by October 2013. At the time, Conrad announced the engagement on her website and said: “William and I are overwhelmed by all your warm wishes. Thank you so much for sharing in this special moment.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Kate Hudson Is Making A Surprising Career Change

What if they told you the Almost Famous actress, Kate Hudson, would later be a musician? Would you have believed it? The beautiful actress made a surprising announcement to her 15 million devoted fans on her Instagram page that she’s now a musician with an album on its way.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Conrad
Person
Liam James
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragrance#Perfume#Blog#Paper Crown
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Have Prioritized Their Kids' Privacy, Sparking Wild Rumors

The Duggar family had been reality TV stars for more than 15 years when TLC's Counting On was canceled in September 2020 — meaning that Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 kids basically grew up with cameras filming them. Now that many of the Duggar kids are adults with families of their own, some have opted to lead more private lives. This includes Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, who have stopped posting photos showing their daughters' faces.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy