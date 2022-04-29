ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Julian Lennon reveals ‘love-hate relationship’ with Beatles classic Hey Jude

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBK1q_0fNpr2Ue00

Julian Lennon has revealed that he used to have a love-hate relationship with Beatles song “Hey Jude”, as it served as a “dark reminder” about his parents’ divorce.

The song was written by Sir Paul McCartney to comfort then five-year-old Julian when his father John and mother Cynthia were separating.

Speaking on the radio show Debatable on SiriusXM Volume, Lennon said: “I wasn’t really aware of what was going on except when I started seeing Yoko (Ono) around, obviously that made a bit of an impact and apparently I struggled with the separation a great deal at five.

“I would have raging moments of being a screaming child but those moments haven’t stuck with me.

“For me it has always been about moving forward, protecting mum the best that I could and making her proud, keeping an eye on her, arms around her, protecting her all the way up until the end, she was my priority.”

Lennon revealed that watching the Beatles documentary Get Back – released last year – and “reflecting on the song “Hey Jude” had inspired his new seventh album, titled Jude .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIKr5_0fNpr2Ue00

“The album allowed me to explain what ‘Hey Jude’ meant to me because the fact of the matter is it was a love-hate relationship, I thought I had heard it enough,” he said

“I am thankful to Paul for writing it and putting some hope behind what was to come, but the downside of it was it was a dark reminder of what actually went down at that time, the separation.”

He continued: “After watching the documentary there was such pride seeing dad the way I used to know him as a kid, remembering him and seeing him being a goofy bugger but also being such a great writer, performer and singer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHdUN_0fNpr2Ue00

“It reminded me how much love I actually had for him, it just brought a lot of memories up.”

Lennon added that doing an acoustic version of his father’s “iconic” song “Imagine” to raise money for the crisis in Ukraine was something he “dreaded” having to do his entire adult life.

“It was the easiest thing and the hardest thing I have ever had to do,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
TODAY.com

See John Lennon’s son sing ‘Imagine’ for the 1st time after vowing to never perform it

Julian Lennon once vowed to never perform his late father John Lennon's song "Imagine," but the war in Ukraine led him to make an exception to that promise. The 59-year-old singer sang a stunning rendition of the song as part of Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine, which is working to raise money for the embattled country amid Russia's brutal war. Lennon was accompanied by Nuno Bettencourt on guitar as they performed in a dark room illuminated by dozens of candles.
MUSIC
Upworthy

How the Beatles' messy breakup 52 years ago actually went down: 'The dream is over...'

On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney made a small but explosive statement that would leave his three bandmates and the rest of the world stunned. When asked in an interview during press for his first solo album, "McCartney," whether he was planning a new album or single with the Beatles, the bassist replied: "No." Although he didn't elaborate on whether the separation might prove permanent, the headline that took up almost half of The Daily Mirror's front page, conclusively stating: "Paul Quits the Beatles." The news knocked the wind out of many, as few at the time were aware of the fissures that had developed within the band since their manager, Brian Epstein, died in August 1967.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Paul McCartney Reveals George Harrison Scolded Him During The Beatles’ Trip To India

In 1968, two years before their split, The Beatles traveled to India for a retreat at Rishikesh at the invitation of the leader of the Transcendental Meditation movement; they had different experiences during their three-month stay. The retreat turned out to be a significant one in The Beatle’s life as Paul McCartney was able to write 48 songs, and which majority of the songs ended up in the ‘White’ Album.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
Yoko Ono
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée releases new single, discusses father's "unbelievable" dedication to music

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimée, who goes by the alias ARO, has released her first new music in two years. Her new single, Against Mine, is a darkly euphoric electro pop song that, as she explains to Rolling Stone, was written to try and "capture the element of frustration that comes with not feeling like you can actually express how you really feel about someone."
MUSIC
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy