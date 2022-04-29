ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic for ‘Chelsea forever in my heart’ comment

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at midfielder Nemanja Matic for his comments about Chelsea being ‘forever in my heart’.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the 33-year-old will leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.

The Serbian assisted Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday evening.

But he then attracted unwanted attention with his post-match interview after insisting he has an emotional connection to both United and Chelsea.

Speaking on Sky Sports , he said: “For me it was a pleasure, an honour to play at Old Trafford for five years. As I said before the game, I will do my best to help the team. I can just repeat it was a pleasure.

“Three more games to play. United will stay forever in my heart together with Chelsea of course because I also played for Chelsea. For me it was an honour to be a part of everything.”

This did not go down well with Keane, who mocked the comments by suggesting Matic may also feel the same about another of his former sides Benfica.

He said on Sky Sports : “Matic’s talking about I’m leaving I’ve had a great time, ‘Man United will always be in my heart’, oh and Chelsea as well, oh and Benfica don’t forget them, they all can’t be in your heart.”

Man Utd sit sixth in the Premier League table with just three games remaining as they prepare to miss out on the top four for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

Comments / 0

