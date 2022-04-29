PS5 stock – live: Game restocks are available now – how to buy a console
UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. A bundle from AO has now sold out. Read on for more information.
It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.
Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.
But the situation is getting better – slowly. April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Currys, Argos , AO , Game , Smyths Toys , Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As April comes to a close, let’s hope the momentum continues as we slowly make our way towards May.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews . If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
