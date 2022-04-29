ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

PS5 stock – live: Game restocks are available now – how to buy a console

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVhA4_0fNpqtrB00

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. A bundle from AO has now sold out. Read on for more information.

It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.

Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

But the situation is getting better – slowly. April has been one of the best months for restocks since the start of 2022. We’ve seen PS5 consoles available at PlayStation Direct , ShopTo , Currys, Argos , AO , Game , Smyths Toys , Very and many more independent retailers to boot. As April comes to a close, let’s hope the momentum continues as we slowly make our way towards May.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine, plus the latest game reviews . If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 4

Related
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Sony Playstation#Consoles#Game Reviews#Best Buy#Video Game#The Bt Shop#Bt Broadband#Shopto#Currys#Smyths Toys#Playstation
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch Of New Free Games Right Now

You wouldn't think it to look outside (at least here in the UK) but we're officially well into April. I'm not sure where Spring has sprung, though. Not here, that's for sure. Ah well. Bad weather means more excuses to stay in and play video games - and the start of a new month means a new lineup of free PlayStation Plus games.
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Faced with a choice between last year's 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ and the newer, slightly smaller, and considerably more powerful 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus, it almost goes without saying what route you should take if you're in the market for a high-end (non-Ultra) Samsung handset right now.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Now Free For Some

Xbox Game Pass is now available for free, but not for everybody. If you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, this new free offer isn't relevant to you because it's not available to you. The offer is limited to those on PC that have played either Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, or Forza Horizon 5. It's also limited to those that haven't been subscribers in the past. If you're currently a subscriber or have been a subscriber in the past, this offer isn't relevant to you either. However, if you haven't been a subscriber before, are on PC, and have played one of the three aforementioned games on PC, you have a great deal waiting for you.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Freebie Saves Subscribers $20

A new Nintendo Switch Online freebie saves subscribers $20. In addition to new Sega Genesis games, Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been offered an additional freebie, but there's a catch; it's limited to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, the more premium version of the subscription service that gets you access to N64 games, Sega Genesis games, exclusive icons, and apparently free DLC for Switch games. If you're an Expansion Pack owner, you can now download the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, which normally costs $20, for free. The news was shared alongside today's release date announcement for Splatoon 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Snag a massive 70-inch TV while it’s $400 off at Best Buy

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve found one of the best 70-inch TV deals just for you. The LG 70-inch NanoCell 4K Smart TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy, making it one of the best Best Buy TV deals as well. That price is good for massive $400 savings, as this 4K TV typically costs $1,100. Free delivery is included with your purchase, a nice bonus on such a large piece of tech, making it one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find out there right now.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy