New Jersey hosts Detroit on 7-game home skid

 2 days ago
Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-45-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -158, Red Wings +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Detroit looking to stop its seven-game home slide.

The Devils are 15-28-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Reilly Walsh with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 21-23-5 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 24, Detroit won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Pavel Zacha has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Kyle Criscuolo leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in five games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), P.K. Subban: day to day (illness), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Tomas Tatar: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
WXYZ

Detroit Red Wings part ways with Jeff Blashhill, 2 assistant coaches

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Coaching changes are coming to the Detroit Red Wings, the team announced Saturday. Contracts will not be renewed for head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko, General Manager Steve Yzerman said. Blashill just finished his seventh season as head coach...
Yardbarker

Down and Out: What is the top priority this offseason for the Detroit Red Wings?

A once historically competitive team, the Detroit Red Wings have found themselves on the other side of the playoff bubble for the sixth season in a row. But this season was much more promising for the Wings, as they started to see their young talent emerge, particularly in skilled forward Lucas Raymond and poised defenseman Moritz Seider, and had a competitive start to the season before falling behind.
MLive.com

Magnus Hellberg hopes he’s in Red Wings’ future plans

One game is a brief audition for a goaltender seeking an NHL contract for next season. Magnus Hellberg might not have convinced the Detroit Red Wings to re-sign him, but he didn’t hurt his cause with a 20-save performance Friday in a season-ending 5-3 victory at New Jersey. It...
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Season in Buffalo

Chicago set to play 82nd and final game of the year Friday night. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Sabres will close out their respective seasons on Friday night in Buffalo as each looks to enter the offseason on a winning note.
MLive.com

Red Wings’ next coach could have an edge, NHL experience

The next Detroit Red Wings coach figures to be much different than Jeff Blashill, at least in personality and demeanor. General manager Steve Yzerman, chances are, will seek someone who is more abrasive and demanding. The feeling amongst some in the organization is that the team is too soft, wilts...
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout. The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances. The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road....
NBC Sports

Pondering Red Wings’ offseason after letting Jeff Blashill go

Jeff Blashill’s lengthy run as Detroit Red Wings head coach is over. A day after their regular season ended, the Red Wings announced that they allowed Blashill’s contract to expire. They did the same with assistant coach Doug Houda and goalie coach Jeff Salajko. After seven seasons, Jeff...
