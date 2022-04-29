ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 25

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize sowing progress, covering week 16 ending April 25. Figures are percentages of the...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies on U.S. crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Tuesday as the worst U.S. winter crop rating since 1989 put attention back on global supply already strained by the war in Ukraine. Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, still sees record exports

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission lowered its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. In monthly cereal supply and demand estimates, the Commission cut its outlook for usable production of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache projects Canada grain output rebound in 2022/23

April 29 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, production of grains is forecast to increase 30 percent year-over-year on an increase in area planted to spring wheat, durum, and oats, and on the assumption of improved soil moisture conditions resulting in higher yields. However, dry conditions persist in Alberta and Western Saskatchewan and many farmers are behind in their planting schedule, due to unfavorable planting conditions. FAS/Ottawa's total production forecast may need to be adjusted in the absence of significant spring rain in major wheat-growing areas in the prairies. The MY 2021/22 wheat ending stocks-to-use ratio is forecast to reach an 83-year low. Corn import volumes from the United States are up nearly 330 percent marketing year-to-date (August 2021 to February 2022) due to reduced domestic supplies of feed caused by drought."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rains; soybeans, corn firm

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, led by hard red winter wheat contracts after showers in key growing parts of the U.S. Plains provided a much needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. Corn futures spiked to their highest in nearly 10 years for the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
Whirlpool says consumers’ appliance demand is waning, as costs mount

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 182.19 -5.12 -2.73%. Whirlpool said Monday that sales fell 8.2% in its first quarter of this year compared with the same quarter a year before. The company said revenue over the three months ended March 31 remained 14% higher than the first quarter of 2020, indicating that people are continuing to spend more on appliances than before the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

USDA pays $146 million in bird flu indemnities

As bird flu losses topped 35 million fowl, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the USDA has paid about $146 million in indemnities to poultry owners, with an additional $263 million available. “That’s about half of where we were in 2014-2015 with the last outbreak,” he said, referring to the epidemic of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that killed more than 50 million egg-laying chickens and turkeys.
SIOUX CITY, IA
US News and World Report

Record French Inflation Adds to Pressure on Macron

PARIS (Reuters) -French inflation jumped to a record high in April, driven by surging energy prices, preliminary data showed on Friday, putting pressure on newly re-elected president Emmanuel Macron to enact anti-inflation measures promised during his campaign. The INSEE statistics agency said consumer prices rose 0.5% in April, for an...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Corn hits decade high on supply risk; soyoil eases from record

PARIS/BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Thursday to hold at a decade high as adverse weather for U.S. and Brazilian crops added to supply concerns generated by the war in Ukraine. Traders were also awaiting weekly U.S. grain export data and possible daily sales announcements after rumours on Wednesday of fresh corn demand from China.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall after weak export sales report

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak despite the fighting between Ukraine and Russia that has disrupted shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures notched the biggest declines after some forecasts for much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Plains were released. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-1/2 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was off 14 cents at $11.40 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat shed 3 cents to $11.91-3/4 a bushel. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 156,600 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Winter wheat futures drop after rain falls on U.S. Plains

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell to their lowest level in three weeks on Friday, with traders saying some timely rains in the U.S. Plains could boost the health of drought-stressed crops in the region. * Spring wheat futures also were weaker. * Signs that U.S. exporters continued to struggle to pick up new business despite disruptions from the Black Sea region due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine added pressure to wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 30 cents at $10.55-3/4 a bushel. It posted a weekly loss of 1.8%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 35 cents at $11.06-1/4 a bushel on Friday and down 3.8% for the week. * MGEX July spring wheat shed 23-3/4 cents on Friday to close at $11.67-3/4. For the week, spring wheat was up 0.4%. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has bought about 270,000 tonnes of wheat in an international import tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Six Ukrainian regions complete 2022 early spring grain sowing

KYIV, April 29 (Reuters) - Six regions in Ukraine have completed early spring grain sowing despite the Russian invasion, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Ukraine has 24 regions, but there are no plans to sow grain in Luhansk in the east due to heavy fighting there. The ministry said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to approve first GMO corn traits developed by Syngenta

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China plans to approve GMO corn traits developed by Syngenta Group for the first time, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The two traits developed by the Swiss agrichemical giant and to be approved, were Bt11×MIR162×GA21 and Bt11×GA21, both insect and herbicide tolerant, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a note posted on its website.
AGRICULTURE

