TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 25

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell to their lowest level in three weeks on Friday, with traders saying some timely rains in the U.S. Plains could boost the health of drought-stressed crops in the region. * Spring wheat futures also were weaker. * Signs that U.S. exporters continued to struggle to pick up new business despite disruptions from the Black Sea region due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine added pressure to wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 30 cents at $10.55-3/4 a bushel. It posted a weekly loss of 1.8%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 35 cents at $11.06-1/4 a bushel on Friday and down 3.8% for the week. * MGEX July spring wheat shed 23-3/4 cents on Friday to close at $11.67-3/4. For the week, spring wheat was up 0.4%. * The European Commission cut its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has bought about 270,000 tonnes of wheat in an international import tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO