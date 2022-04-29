TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to April 25

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak despite the fighting between Ukraine and Russia that has disrupted shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures notched the biggest declines after some forecasts for much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Plains were released. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-1/2 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was off 14 cents at $11.40 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat shed 3 cents to $11.91-3/4 a bushel. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 156,600 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
