Not the full story: Seeking eugenics history in Yale’s science curriculum

Across Yale’s historic campus are monuments heralding its contributions to national service; etched names of fallen graduates line the walls of Woolsey Rotunda and a cenotaph dedicated to the fallen World War I “Men of Yale” occupies Beinecke Plaza. However, Yale’s institutional memory of its fallen students remains inadequate. For one, there continues to be no monument, nor even a list, of Yale’s Medal of Honor, or MOH, recipients either constructed or published. In doing so, the University neglects an award that symbolizes some of the most selfless acts imaginable and has only been bestowed a mere 3,511 times since 1861. In fact, more Americans have received the Rhodes Scholarship than the Medal of Honor. Two years ago, Captain Paul Mawn, USN (ret.), published a comprehensive list of Harvard’s 18 recipients of the Medal of Honor. He claimed that Harvard produced the most recipients of any civilian university and that its community should be proud of this distinction. Similarly, Princeton’s Alumni Weekly published a special edition for its MOH recipients in 2010. At the very least, it is now apparent that Yale must recognize its own students who have demonstrated courage above and beyond the call of duty. Instituting proper recognition for these recipients will not only inspire future Yalies, but offer a point of pride into an often overlooked part of the institution’s past.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO