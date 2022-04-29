ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not the full story: Seeking eugenics history in Yale’s science curriculum

By Tigerlily Hopson
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to students and professors, the mark of eugenics has not left campus — and has instead manifested itself into Yale’s curriculum. Many of the names inscribed on science classroom slides, included in syllabi, sketched into plaques and commemorated on campus have connections to eugenics. Yale professors founded the American Eugenics...

Washington Examiner

Woke MIT realizes it has to reintroduce standardized tests

We wrote last November about MIT, our alma mater, that it "has caved repeatedly to the demands of 'wokeness,' treating its students unfairly, compromising the quality of its staff, and damaging the institution and academic freedom at large." A commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion had become an article of faith, with an aggressive program of minority admissions one of the commandments.
COLLEGES
Slate

I’m a Longtime Professor. The Real Campus “Free Speech Crisis” Is Not What You Think.

I’m a college professor, which is one of those jobs that people outside the profession love to ask you about. For the better part of a decade, most of those conversations have been about one thing: free speech. Are universities, once sites of pure, open intellectual discourse, no longer so pure? What is the future of this endeavor I’ve dedicated my life to, if my peers and I are afraid to speak our minds?
COLLEGES
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

“Community and initiative”: A history of Yale’s Korean Studies

Every semester, when course registration comes around, Yalies scramble to secure seats in the few nonlanguage courses centered around Korea and Korean studies. Yale offered its first course related to Korean studies — a language course — in 1947. The University’s original Korean language program was disbanded in 1965 as a result of declining enrollment and support, but in 1990 the program was revived after years of lobbying from the organization Korean American Students at Yale. The field has since enjoyed large interest from students, and the Korean studies program is looking to continue expanding to provide as many opportunities for students as possible.
EDUCATION
Yale Daily News

TWOMEY & SONG: Recognize Yale’s Medal of Honor recipients

Across Yale’s historic campus are monuments heralding its contributions to national service; etched names of fallen graduates line the walls of Woolsey Rotunda and a cenotaph dedicated to the fallen World War I “Men of Yale” occupies Beinecke Plaza. However, Yale’s institutional memory of its fallen students remains inadequate. For one, there continues to be no monument, nor even a list, of Yale’s Medal of Honor, or MOH, recipients either constructed or published. In doing so, the University neglects an award that symbolizes some of the most selfless acts imaginable and has only been bestowed a mere 3,511 times since 1861. In fact, more Americans have received the Rhodes Scholarship than the Medal of Honor. Two years ago, Captain Paul Mawn, USN (ret.), published a comprehensive list of Harvard’s 18 recipients of the Medal of Honor. He claimed that Harvard produced the most recipients of any civilian university and that its community should be proud of this distinction. Similarly, Princeton’s Alumni Weekly published a special edition for its MOH recipients in 2010. At the very least, it is now apparent that Yale must recognize its own students who have demonstrated courage above and beyond the call of duty. Instituting proper recognition for these recipients will not only inspire future Yalies, but offer a point of pride into an often overlooked part of the institution’s past.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reuters

Harvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations

April 26 (Reuters) - Harvard University is setting aside $100 million for an endowment fund and other measures to close the educational, social and economic gaps that are legacies of slavery and racism, according to an email the university’s president sent to all students, faculty and staff on Tuesday.
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

Harvard University Commits $100 Million To Study Its Ties To Slavery

Harvard University will spend $100 million to study its historic ties to slavery, becoming the latest university to acknowledge its seedy past. The university released a report on its ties to slavery Tuesday along with a list of recommendations to atone for its past, including an “Endowed Legacy of Slavery Fund” to fund new programs. The report also requested Harvard “identify, engage, and support” direct descendants of enslaved workers, which included Black and Native Americans.
COLLEGES
Yale Daily News

The dead shall be raised … or buried under the YUAG

What would you say if I told you there was a dead guy buried under the Yale University Art Gallery? Well, much to my dismay, there creepily is, and this man was purposefully buried under the gallery, commonly known as the YUAG, along with his artwork. And his name is John Trumbull.
VISUAL ART

