As Erie County caps gas sales tax, concerns that savings are passed on and hopes to make it permanent

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Now that the Erie County Legislature and County Executive Mark Poloncarz have worked to cap the sales tax on gasoline in the county at the $2 level, concerns are being raised that the savings may not necessarily be passed along to consumers and some hope raised that the cap could become permanent.

"We put forth a proposal to cap the gas tax at the first $2, so we will collect sales tax on the first $2 of the whole sale value but after that, we will not," said Poloncarz. "It's temporary, it would expire in February. The federal government numbers came out today and showed a contraction of about 1% in the last quarter so it's quite apparent that we are headed in a recessionary period. If that's the case, people would see a savings but it does have to be temporary so we don't put ourselves in a difficult situation in the future if we are having shortages in revenues elsewhere. The county is in a strong enough position to do this."

The cap will take effect June 1st of this year and will save customers at the pump approximately 11 cents per gallon. "It (the cap) will result in approximately an 11 cent reduction assuming the retailers pass it on. Our Office of Consumer Protection will be going out with the Weights and Measures division as well as working with the Attorney General's office to ensure that the savings are passed on to consumers," said Poloncarz.

Poloncarz explains the sales tax paid on gasoline is done so at the time the gas is purchased by the retailed from the provider, so the burden of passing the savings along is on the shoulders of retailers.

Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joe Lorigo thinks that lowering the cap will have very little effect on the budget because they didn't plan for gas to be over $4 a gallon, "We has a good conversation with the administration last week. They came to us and they wanted to cap the sale tax at $3 and we said that $2 is the more reasonable number. Nobody anticipated that gas prices were going to be so high over $2 back in 2021 when the budget was being drafted, so there is no effect on the budget. If we could save them a little bit more, it's something that we should be doing."

Lorigo is confident that the money saved by consumers at the pump is going to go back into the economy, "People aren't taking a dollar tweny here and a dollar twenty there and throwing it into their 401ks. The sales tax revenue will still be generated."

Seneca County has had a $2 gas cap in place since 2005 and Lorigo has talked with his colleagues and explored the possibility of having a permanent gas cap tax, "After we go through this and see how it works, I certainly plan to put that forward in the next coming months to make the $2 cap permanent," Lorigo said.

Some could argue that this could effect the county fiscally and the county could lose generated dollars but Lorigo doesn't believe that to be true, "I don't think that is true, the county has never budgeted for $4 a gallon gas. For 2022 we were anticipating right around $2 a gallon, so that's not going to be effected. We are collecting approximately $100 million dollars more in sales tax each year based on the way online sales tax is now collected and calculated."