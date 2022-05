Former New Mexico State women's basketball coach Brooke Atkinson has accepted an assistant position at Wyoming, the University announced. Atkinson joins the Cowgirls coaching staff after spending five years as NMSU's head coach, where she led the Aggies to two WAC regular-season championships, one WAC Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth. NMSU announced in March it would not extend Atkinson following the team's third straight losing season and hired Jody Adams-Birch to succeed her March 31.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO