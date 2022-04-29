ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Electric Lawnmowers and Accessories to Keep Your Yard Looking Great

By Rachel Collins
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Spring and summer are the seasons for cookouts, pool parties, and...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawnmowers#Lawn Mowers#Amazon Associates
CNET

Best Cricut Accessories: Everything You Need to Make Something Great

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Whether you're new to using Cricut machines or you've got three running at the same time for the next batch of products to hit your Etsy shop, the right tools can make all the difference in how much you actually enjoy using these machines. There are a lot of "official" accessories out there to help make your Cricut experience better, but these are the tools I use every day with my Cricut machine after years of trial and error.
ELECTRONICS
People

Macy's Massive Friends and Family Sale Is an Endless Parade of Deals — and Prices Are Up to 70% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Black Friday is still several months away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to shop your favorite items at low prices. Macy's just dropped thousands of incredible deals as part of its Friends and Family Sale that are just as good — we're talking up to 70 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
94.3 Lite FM

Spring Cleaning Toy Organization and Storage

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. As summer creeps closer and closer, wouldn't it be nice to get your kid's playroom or bedroom in order and organized before they're home for the summer? Spring cleaning is the perfect time to start this project. Most of these organizers are low to the ground and perfect for encouraging kids to clean up after themselves and manage their toys!
HOME & GARDEN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Family Handyman

9 Ways To Decorate a Small Front Porch

Your porch doesn't have to be big to be beautiful. Give that small space a makeover with inspiration from these small front porch ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Shop The Best Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Patio Chairs at Wayfair Now

If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 Sale is on right now. The major shopping event, happening April 27 and April 28 only, features hundreds of trending outdoor furniture pieces discounted up to 65% off.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy