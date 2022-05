LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is complete, and it started and ended as it should, with a national champ Dawg being drafted. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein was in Las Vegas for the first night of the draft which saw the Atlanta Falcons make their first pick and five University of Georgia defenders being drafted.

