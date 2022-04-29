ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman Pistol Whipped and Robbed on New York City Subway Train

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – A 44-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed on a New...

Frankenstein
2d ago

we need metal detectors in trains only problem is it'll take to long to check people I guess schools do it why not trains

Sol
2d ago

the only person u can blame for all the chaos is your self and only your self. remember elections have consequences!

AP_001793.e995316d713c426f81352458dfd6ba75.1257
2d ago

Why aren’t there police officers on the subways ? There should atleast be 2 officers on every subway or at least at each stop .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

