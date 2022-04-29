ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Three People Shot by Group of Gunmen in Brooklyn

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A group of black males opened fire after being engaged...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 54

not a libfart
2d ago

Anyone with any intelligence, can see the people who are the driving force with this surge of violent crime. But let’s not discuss it, why?

Reply(5)
19
Fury Michael
2d ago

these armed killers are making america a nightmare for all.they must be stopped.

Reply(1)
23
The Man with No Name
2d ago

That's not surprising at all. It would be surprising if it didn't happen. Now that would be a shock. NYC is a cesspool of a city worse then all the 3rd world countries combined. They can thank their fellow animals for making it that way.

Reply
4
Related
PIX11

Teenage girl shot outside of Bronx NYCHA housing: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex. Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect […]
BRONX, NY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman, Man Stabbed in NYC Laundromat Robbery Chaos Captured on Camera

Police are looking for a man they say walked into a 24-hour Bronx laundromat in the middle of the night last week and, while trying to steal cash from the register, stabbed a 37-year-old woman working there multiple times in the head, face and body. Surveillance video of the 3...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Queens, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Gunmen#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man sentenced for shooting that nearly hit two children in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged gang member from Manhattan was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a June 2021 incident where he fired multiple shots on a Bronx street, narrowly missing two children. The man, 28-year-old Michael Lopez, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Jan. 28. “A 13-year-old girl and her […]
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
Vice

NYC Too Cheap to Reward Subway Shooter Tipsters in Full

The New York Police Department announced on Friday that it would split the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of Frank James, accused of shooting 10 people in a subway car on Tuesday, five ways. At least five different people claimed to have spotted James, who is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy