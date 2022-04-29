ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland City, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Cheatham County.

Jada Vance Live Show

Friday, April 29, 6pm
Leatherwood Distillery, 6381 US-41 ALT, Pleasant View

Former American Idol contestant Jada Vance will perform a live acoustic show at Leatherwood Distillery with Caleb Stankard. The event is free on Friday, April 29th at 6 PM.

Cheatham County Cattlemens Association Dinner and Auction

Saturday, April 30, 5:30pm
Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland St., Ashland City

Ribeye dinner followed by an auction to raise funds for scholarships for students majoring in agriculture and related fields. Donation of auction items or funds is appreciated. This event will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 5:30pm.

Official Release Day – May Sip of the Month at Sheyegirl Coffee Co

Photo from SHEYEGIRL COFFEE CO. Facebook

Sunday, May 1
SheyeGirl Coffee Co, 201 N. Main St., Ashland City

On Sunday, May 1 at 12 PM SheyeGirl Coffee Co. will debut their new Blackberry N’ Cream Cobbler latte. This will be available throughout the month of May.

Craig Campbell Live in Nashville

Friday, April 29, doors open at 6pm
Tin Roof, 316 Broadway, Nashville

Craig Campbell will perform live at Tin Roof on Friday, April 29th. Doors open at 6pm and tickets can be reserved online.

Gary Pailer Live at Big Shake’s Franklin

Friday, April 29, 6pm
Big Shake’s, 1203 Murfreesboro Road #185, Franklin

Multi-instrumentalist Gary Pailer brings his guitar and maybe his harmonica by on Friday for a great time! This will start at 6pm on Friday, April 29th. Admission is free.

