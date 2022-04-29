ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lizzo Announces New Tour With a Stop in Nashville this Fall

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lizzo  just announced The Special Tour with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23 rd in Sunrise, FL with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, October 23. The public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29 th at 10 am local time on ticketmaster.com .

Lizzo shared on social media, “3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22”

Ahead of the tour, Lizzo will release her fourth album on July 15th titled Special. Fans can preorder the album ahead of release here .

As the official wireless partner for The Special Tour , Lizzo and T-Mobile are teaming up to bring T-Mobile customers access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows!

Reserved Tickets start 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/music .

The post Lizzo Announces New Tour With a Stop in Nashville this Fall appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

Win a Trip to Nashville for Dinner With Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean isn't bringing just anyone to Nashville to celebrate his new Georgia album — the singer is looking for you and three friends to join him for a meal at E3 Chophouse!. Enter to win a trip for four to Music City. Airfare is included, as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Miranda Lambert's 'Palomino' Era Fully Ushered in With Tennessee Concert

Miranda Lambert marked the eve of her album Palomino's release with a packed Franklin,. , concert that was the perfect example of why fans love her so much. It was a big night for Lambert; not only was she awaiting reactions to Palomino, but it was only her second U.S. show in 2022, her next-to-last solo outing before a joint tour with Little Big Town, a hometown show (as she and husband Brendan Loughlin live nearby) and her only currently announced date near Nashville, the country music capital. Lambert even admitted she was a bit nervous about the concert, but, by the end, she had cemented her position as one of country music's top acts.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Invites 7-Year-Old Fan to Sing ‘Standing Outside the Fire’ Duet at Nashville Concert

When a 7-year-old at his first concert ever wants to hear Garth Brooks play a 30-year-old song in Nashville, Brooks is gonna do it. At least, that’s what he did at his long-awaited show at Nissan Stadium. The country music superstar was up on stage doing his thing. Then, while looking for a request or two, he spotted little Charles in the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Special Tour#Live Nation#Bridgestone Arena#T Mobile
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
PBS NewsHour

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We...
CELEBRITIES
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
332
Followers
873
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy