GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lizzo just announced The Special Tour with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23 rd in Sunrise, FL with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, October 23. The public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29 th at 10 am local time on ticketmaster.com .

Lizzo shared on social media, “3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22”

Ahead of the tour, Lizzo will release her fourth album on July 15th titled Special. Fans can preorder the album ahead of release here .

As the official wireless partner for The Special Tour , Lizzo and T-Mobile are teaming up to bring T-Mobile customers access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows!

Reserved Tickets start 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/music .

The post Lizzo Announces New Tour With a Stop in Nashville this Fall appeared first on Cheatham County Source .