Reed City girls soccer team holds back Chippewa Hills in tight contest

Reed City girls soccer coach Andrea Pollaski (center), senior Taylor Hilliard (left) and freshman Carly Carlson are all smiles after Thursday's 4-1 victory over Chippewa Hills. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

REMUS – The action was close and intense all game long but the Reed City Coyotes were able to improve to 6-2 on Thursday with a road Central State Activities Association victory girls soccer victory over Chippewa Hills 4-1 on Thursday.

It was 2-0 at halftime. Paige Lofquist scored for Reed City assisted by Alex Stein while Olivia Lewis converted the second goal, assisted by Alaina Harrison.

Lofquist scored unassisted and Christina Malackanich notched a goal on a corner kick.

Mariah Hodges was the keeper for Reed City.

“It was a good game,” Reed City coach Andrea Pollaski said. “It was two physical teams. We passed well and got some good shots.”

“I thought we played well,” senior Taylor Hilliard said. “We had some good thru balls and passes. We’re doing well. We have a good solid team.”

The Coyotes have been able to combat the cold chilly weather which has hit the area so far this season.

“We bundled up and hope for the best,” Hilliard said. “Today was the best day we’ve had so far. She had to keep up our passing and do better at shooting.”

“We all really played a strong game today,” freshman Carly Carlson said. “All-around, everyone did their part and made it work as a team.”

Reed City has Benzie Central at home on Friday.

Karley Densmore scored in the second half as a center mid for the Warriors. She was keeper the first half. Cadence Jewell was keeper the second half.

“Overall, it was a pretty good evenly matched game,” Warrior coach Jay Franks said. “It’s hard when you don’t have any subs. Tonight we had only 11 players.”

The Warriors play at Cadillac Heritage Christian on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Evart 15, Lake City 0

EVART – Addy Gray was the winning pitcher for Evart in Thursday’s win over Lake City.

Evart had 10 runs in the first inning. Katelyn Gostlin, JoJo Tiedt, Riley Brigham, Brooklyn Decker and Gray also contributed in the big inning. Gostlin had a two-run double. Gray allowed five hits and no runs over four innings striking out six and walking none.

Veronica Lofquist had a home run in the fourth inning. Gostlin, Gray and Decker had two hits apiece for Evart.

BASEBALL

Evart splits with Lake City

EVART – Evart won the first game 3-2 on Thursday despite not getting any hits. Mike Lodholtz was the winning pitcher, going six innings and striking out six and allowing two hits. Dariyan Reagan got credit for an RBI.

“Walks and errors helped us out,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “Michael pitched really well.”

Evart lost the second game 8-7. Preston Wallace had a triple, double and three RBIs. Jake Ladd had a single. Lodholtz had two singles and a double. Nolan Theunick had a single, double and RBI. Reagan had an RBI. Logan Witbeck had a single and RBI.

Witbeck was the losing pitcher.

“We’ve got lots to work on, a lot of little things,” Johnson said. “We’re young. There’s things I liked. Michael Lodholtz pitched really well.”

Evart is 2-6 and plays Tuesday at Houghton Lake.

