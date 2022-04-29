ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jordan Davis selected No. 13 by Philadelphia Eagles

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have selected DT Jordan Davis with the number thirteen overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft....

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Nick Muse selected No. 227 by Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have selected TE Nick Muse at No. 227 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound former South Carolina Gamecock started all 13 games last season, collecting 20 receptions for 222 yards and two TDs. His strengths are more in run-blocking than pass-catching, limiting his potential in the NFL. He is projected to be a low roster/practice squad player so he can be ignored in fantasy formats for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Brock Purdy selected No. 262 by San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound QB from Iowa State ranked fourth in the FBS in completion percentage at 71.7%, completing 292 of 407 passes for 3,188 yards, 19 TD passes, and eight interceptions. He has strong hands and effortlessly makes his way through progressions, and he struggles with taking calculated risks on deep balls and tight-window throws. Purdy lands on an interesting team, and with all the possible upheaval in San Francisco, he could break out of his Mr. Irrelevant status from draft day. Dynasty managers in super deep leagues might want to take a flyer on him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
fantasypros.com

10 NFL Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

This was one of the most fun and surprising NFL Drafts in recent memory. We were all extremely wrong about when most QBs would leave the board, and we got the joy of seeing Round 1 be all about the WRs. Now that it’s all in the books, we’ve got our featured experts here to share their thoughts on which players were the biggest winners and losers of the draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable to play Monday

Butler has been dealing with right-knee inflammation that has forced him to miss some time, and he is considered day-to-day for now. It looks more likely that not that he will play, but if he is inactive, fantasy managers can look for Tyler Herro (illness) and P.J. Tucker (calf) to see additional run in his absence.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
fantasypros.com

Devin Bush Jr. has fifth-year option declined by Steelers

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have declined the fifth-year option of veteran linebacker Devin Bush. (Adam Schefter ) Bush, who has continued to battle through injury and stretches of inefficient play, had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers on Monday. The now fourth-year pro had a breakout rookie season before regressing each of the past two seasons posting just three sacks, seven pass breakups, and 96 combined tackles across 19 games. Each mark lower than his rookie season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Jose Miranda receives promotion to Majors

The former Twins' minor league player of the year will receive his first taste of major-league action. He has struggled a bit in 2022, going 22-for-86 with a slash line of .256/.295/.442 through the first 21 games. However, last season, he slashed .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Fantasy managers who roster him should activate him, and those who are looking for third-base help should take a flyer on the 23-year-old.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tyrann Mathieu is signing with the Saints

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Ian Rapoport) After weeks of negotiating and several visits with the Saints, the former All-Pro safety has committed to sign with the team. The terms of the contract remain unknown but this is the largest post-draft acquisition to date. During his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu racked up three consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances as well as being voted a first-team All-Pro during his 2020 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Dt Jordan Davis#Espn Nfl Draft#The Houston Texans
fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Miguel Sano (knee) to be placed on 10-day IL

Sano missed some time, returned Saturday, and then left the game after experiencing soreness. The Twins need to get their active roster down to 26 players anyway, but with the way Sano was limping on Sunday before the game, it looks like he'll need some time to recover. Given his incredibly slow start, fantasy managers should not feel compelled to hold him.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Connor Overton solid in season debut on Saturday against Rockies

Connor Overton allowed one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings on Saturday against the Rockies. He struck out three and did not factor into the decision. Overton was called up for a spot start after two successful starts at Triple-A and acquitted himself well, especially considering he was pitching in Colorado. He threw five different pitches at least 15% of the time and allowed just four hard-hit balls all night. The Reds are desperate for starting pitching, and considering they have a doubleheader against the Pirates next week, it's certainly possible that Overton earns himself another start. He's worth monitoring in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Bills Draft James Cook: Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Let’s take a look at the redraft and dynasty fantasy football impact of the Buffalo Bills’ selection of James Cook. The Buffalo Bills selected running back James Cook at the end of the second round with the 63rd overall pick. The Georgia product has immediate fantasy appeal across all formats based on his draft capital, pass-catching prowess and offensive situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Marcus Smart (shoulder,quad) expected to return Sunday

Marcus Smart is expected to return to Sunday’s Game 1 against Milwaukee after suffering what Boston is calling a “shoulder stinger” and “right quad contusion” as reported by The Athletic’s Jay King. (Jay King on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Marcus Smart ran off the court...
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Mike Davis released by the Falcons

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have released veteran RB Mike Davis. (Jordan Schultz) Just two days after the NFL draft and the drafting of rookie RB Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons decided to release veteran RB Mike Davis. The 29-year-old ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns last year after inking a two-year deal with the club. The move leaves the Falcons with $750,000 in dead cap space but a savings of $2.5 million. The Falcons now have Allgeier, Darrell Williams, Cordarelle Patterson, and Quadree Ollison on the active roster at the RB position.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (5/2)

It was shocking that we didn’t get any Game 7s in the opening round, but it was still an incredible two weeks of basketball. We are ready to keep rolling here, with the second-round kicking off on Sunday. After a couple of Game 1s on Sunday, we have the...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Willie Calhoun optioned to Triple-A; hopes to be traded

Calhoun’s frustration may be justified, given how the Rangers have alternated giving him a shot and then keeping him in the minors at various times throughout his career. At the same time, he’s slashing just .136/.283/.273 this season, and there isn’t a spot for him to play every day. The Rangers almost certainly won’t trade him yet with his value so low, but given his pedigree, managers in deeper dynasty leagues should hold him for a little while longer to see if he can latch on to a team that will give him a shot to play regularly.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Miguel Sano pulled early on Saturday with knee soreness

Miguel Sano returned to the Twins' lineup on Saturday against the Rays, going 0-for-2 before being removed with knee soreness. (Twincities.com) Sano was pulled for a defensive replacement, Luis Arraez, in the seventh inning. He had missed the previous three games with knee soreness, so obviously, for him to need to be removed in his first game back is troubling. Sano is slashing just .093/.231/.148, so he's entirely unplayable at the moment for fantasy and given his setback, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him placed on the IL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

Lonnie Johnson Jr. traded to the Chiefs for a seventh-round pick

According to Aaron Wilson of PFN365, the Texans are trading former second-round draft pick, Lonnie Johnson, to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. (Aaron Wilson) Fantasy Impact:. On Monday, the Texans traded former second-round CB Lonnie Johnson to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy