Valdez vs Stevenson live streaming weigh-in video, results, updates, how to watch, start time

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 53 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., April 30, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, topped by the 135-pound showdown pitting No. 5-ranked bantamweight contender, Rob Font, opposite long-time division veteran and No. 8-seeded title hopeful, Marlon Vera. Before that five-round war of attrition gets underway, former UFC heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski, trades leather with hot-and-cold 265-pound bruiser, Jake Collier, in UFC Vegas 53’s co-main event. Familiar faces like Jared Gordon, Darren Elkins and Gerald Meerschaert will also see caged action tonight in “Sin City.”
