Valdez vs Stevenson live streaming weigh-in video, results, updates, how to watch, start time

Undefeated champions in their primes meet in the boxing ring Saturday when super featherweight titleholders Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez square off in a 12-round championship main event. The opening bell for the three-fight main card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) won the WBC title last year with a 10th-round knockout against Miguel Berchelt in a bout that received Fight of the Year consideration from some boxing outlets. Stevenson (17-0, nine KOs) won the WBO version of the belt with 10th-round stoppage of Jamel Herring in October. Stevenson and Valdez are both former featherweight title holders who have since moved up one weight class. The winner of Saturday's main event will walk away with both major titles.

