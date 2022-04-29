ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Valdez vs Stevenson live streaming weigh-in video, results, updates, how to watch, start time

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson are just over 24 hours away from their big 130 lb unification fight on ESPN, and the two titleholders will weigh in today from Las Vegas ahead of the...

www.badlefthook.com

