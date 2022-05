The board of the East Bay Municipal Utility District, or EBMUD, voted 6-1 on Tuesday to seek a 10% reduction in water use, the first restriction since 2016. According to EBMUD board member John Coleman, this restriction will affect 1.4 million residents in parts of both Contra Costa and Alameda counties, including the city of Berkeley. Coleman added that the mandate comes after the driest January to March on record. The district’s goal is to have an adequate and reliable water supply for its customers for the upcoming year.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO