The Braves quest at repeating as world champions received a significant boost on Thursday with the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. Six months ago, the Atlanta Braves stood on the field in Houston an out away from the franchise’s first World Series title in 27 years. For players like Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, and Dansby Swanson, it was the culmination of a long pursuit. Others, like Eddie Rosario and series MVP Jorge Soler, were brought in during the season and melded together with their new teammates to create a championship-caliber lineup.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO