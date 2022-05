A slight detour in South Beach finds this family skipping the waves for the bright lights on the other side of Biscayne Bay. Like many working moms burned out from too much time at home, I started daydreaming I really was poolside, as my fake Zoom background showed me to be in back-to-back meetings. Both my 12-year-old and I longed to break free from our bubble in Brooklyn. Our desires were simple: First, book an early-A.M. flight that could guarantee we’d be in a pool by noon. Also high on my vacation list was being Caribbean adjacent—which landed us in Miami.

