ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

NRA endorses CDA Rep. Amador

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

State Rep. Paul Amador’s re-election campaign has been officially endorsed by the National Rifle Association. “On behalf of NRA members in Idaho House District 4B, I am pleased to announce your NRA-PVF "A" rating...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: The IPTV debates have disclosed the serious candidates

Idaho Public Television has once again demonstrated its value by hosting eye-opening debates among candidates for some of Idaho’s statewide elective offices. The debates have allowed voters to see who is serious about serving and who merely wishes to use an office to stoke the culture wars for political gain.
IDAHO STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

AMADOR: Ideal for Idaho

I have known Paul Amador for many years, and I can attest that he has the skills, knowledge, experience and motivation to continue to be an excellent State Representative for the Coeur d’Alene area. He brings an incredibly strong background in many areas, including expertise in education, business and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

OPINION: Voters must say no to slate of dangerous extremists running in May 17 GOP Primary

Like most Idahoans, I grew up in a conservative family, deeply rooted in our faith and values. As a husband and father, I have endeavored to instill in my own family those same principles and virtues. As an entrepreneur, I have experienced how regulations can hamstring economic prosperity and believe deeply in a limited form of government that empowers individuals to create and grow businesses to solve community problems locally.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Cda#Idaho Legislature#Second Amendment#State#Nra Pvf#Idahoans
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Washington Examiner

Eyes on Cheney as Jan. 6 panel mulls Ginni Thomas subpoena

Concerns are growing among allies of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, that the mostly Democratic panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots will demand she testify about election texts she sent to the White House. The focus is on panel vice chairwoman Rep. Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy