Moscow’s free fishing clinic is back

Jared Norman gives his daughter, Tilden, some tips during the Kiwanis Kids Free Fishing Clinic at Hordemann Pond in Moscow Saturday morning. Daily News file

After a two-year break, the Kiwanis Kids Free Fishing Clinic returns to Moscow on Saturday.

The clinic, the 47th such event organized by the Moscow Kiwanis, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at Hordemann Pond.

The .7-acre pond is the centerpiece to Kiwanis Park in east Moscow. Residents can access the park and pond from either East E. Street or from N. Eisenhower Street across from the entrance to Good Samaritan Village.

The clinic, for those 12 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be staffed by members of the Kiwanis club as well as employees from the Idaho Fish and Game Department, who will have one of its “Take Me Fishing” trailers on hand for the event. The trailer is full of free loaner gear for use during the event. No fishing licenses are required when the trailer is on site.

Idaho Fish and Game stocked the pond with 500 rainbow trout in mid-March, and the bulk of those fish should be available to catch Saturday.

Hot cocoa and hot coffee will be available with some limited refreshments for children, according to Louise Regelin with the Kiwanis of Moscow.

Regelin said the Kiwanis and IDFG erred on the side of caution the past two years, choosing to cancel the clinic because of concerns with COVID-19.

The event has in the past drawn more than 100 participants and Regelin is hoping this weekend’s return of the clinic brings out residents ready to get their line in the water.

“The big thing is always the weather,” Regelin said. “What are we going to wake up to Saturday?”

There is rain in the forecast for Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon, with high temperatures expected in the mid-40s.