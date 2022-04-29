ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOUZA: A salute to courage

 2 days ago

What a courageous thing to do, to write her side...

Charles "Pat” Linja, 62

Charles "Pat” Linja passed away on April 10, in Kennewick after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. Pat was an Army baby, made in Germany. He was born on Aug. 14, 1959, to Chuck and Jean Linja in Laurium, Mich. He is preceded in death by his father Charles “Chuck” and his brother Scott. He is survived by his wife Jeanette and children Scott (Cheyenne), Jacki, and Keaton. Also by his mother Jean, and siblings Tiffany (Travis), Rod (Sue) and Greg (Teresa).
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene's Judson wins at Inland Empire tourney

SPOKANE — Coeur d’Alene sophomore Connor Judson won a championship in No. 2 boys singles Saturday at the 75th Inland Empire Tournament at Whitworth University. Judson, who did not drop a set in the two-day tourney, defeated Alexander Garcia from West Valley-Yakima 4-1, 4-3 in the championship match, after beating Brennon Roshetko of Ferris 6-1 in the semifinals.
Richard William Kochansky, 77

Richard William Kochansky died peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 13, 2022, at Kootenai Health after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Richard was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Jan. 22, 1944, to first generation Polish-Americans, Hipolit Kochanowski and Victoria (Jablonski) Kochanowski. Richard was very grateful to be able...
Doris Kutz

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Doris Kutz, went home to be with the Lord. Doris grew up in Wilsall, Mont. Doris attended college at Prairie Bible Institute (Alberta, Canada) and returned to live in Livingston, Mont., until her marriage to Richard Kutz (also from Wilsall). They were married in August 1961 and moved to Libby, Mont., where they purchased property and raised their two children, Karl Kutz and Sharon Moffat. Doris resided in Libby until Richard's death in 2001, when she moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to be closer to her daughter's family and grandchildren.
Idaho Got It’s Name Because Of A LIE

Idaho. The Gem State. The Potato State. We go by a few names here in Idaho, but "Idaho" is our official moniker. But why?. We're about to weave you a tale of lies and controversy which lead to our great state getting the name we all know her by today.
Glenn Beck Predicts Governor Little will lose Idaho Primary

A national political figure rarely comments about an Idaho Republican Gubernatorial primary. However, the 2022 Republican race for Idaho's top spot has caught the attention of the national media. President Donald Trump has endorsed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Another national conservative political figure, radio talk show host Glenn Beck...
PREP SOFTBALL: Sandpoint swept at Moscow; Priest River splits with Kellogg

MOSCOW — Sandpoint’s losing streak reached nine games Saturday with a doubleheader loss to Moscow in 4A Inland Empire League play. Moscow (7-11, 3-1 4A IEL) won 22-4 and 18-2. According to coach Elizabeth Hawkins-Williams of Sandpoint (1-16, 0-4), the pitchers struggled to gain control for the second...
Real people, real problems

The main theme in David Roth's campaign for U.S. Senate is a reality check for Idaho politics. "We’re real people here in Idaho," Roth said during a recent visit to The Press. "We have real problems and we need real solutions, not just these wedge issues everyone wants to talk about."
CHRISTENSEN: Experienced and excellent

I urge voters of the five North Idaho counties to re-elect Judge Christensen. Having practiced law in North Idaho for more than 40 years, I have been acquainted with many judges. Judge Christensen exemplifies what we should all want on the bench. He is smart, fair and respectful to all...
NIC: Trust these as trustees

I just read in the paper about the 37 applications for NIC Trustee. That is great news. I was glad to see a few people I would recommend in a minute to be on the Board of Trustees. They are fair, honest, full of integrity and damn intelligent. John Goedde,...
We're not No. 1!

Coeur d’Alene is no longer the No. 1 emerging market in America, according to The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. But don’t despair. It’s still in the top 10. "We just continue to be a beautiful place to live," said Lindsay Allen, president of the Coeur d'Alene Regional Realtors.
AMADOR: Ideal for Idaho

I have known Paul Amador for many years, and I can attest that he has the skills, knowledge, experience and motivation to continue to be an excellent State Representative for the Coeur d’Alene area. He brings an incredibly strong background in many areas, including expertise in education, business and...
PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Area athletes soar in Rathdrum meet

RATHDRUM — Post Falls sophomore Kinlee McLean notched wins in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay at the second Lakeland Take Flight Invitational on Friday at Lakeland High. “She just had a phenomenal day,” Post Falls coach Wade Quesnell said. “She had a PR in the 400 and did really well in the 200. When she got the baton in the 4x400, she was in third and she pulled it in for the win.”
Lewis-Clark State College Unveils Signage for Newly Renamed P1FCU Activity Center

LEWISTON - On Saturday, Lewis-Clark State College officially unveiled the new signage outside of the recently renamed P1FCU Activity Center on campus. In December, Lewis-Clark State College received a $2 million donation from P1FCU to enter into a 10-year naming agreement for what is the college’s main indoor athletic venue. The agreement, which was approved by the Idaho State Board of Education, will run through December 15, 2031, with a 10-year renewal option.
