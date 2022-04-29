SOUZA: A salute to courage

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Doris Kutz, went home to be with the Lord. Doris grew up in Wilsall, Mont. Doris attended college at Prairie Bible Institute (Alberta, Canada) and returned to live in Livingston, Mont., until her marriage to Richard Kutz (also from Wilsall). They were married in August 1961 and moved to Libby, Mont., where they purchased property and raised their two children, Karl Kutz and Sharon Moffat. Doris resided in Libby until Richard's death in 2001, when she moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to be closer to her daughter's family and grandchildren.
