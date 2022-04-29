SOUZA: A salute to courage

Charles "Pat” Linja passed away on April 10, in Kennewick after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. Pat was an Army baby, made in Germany. He was born on Aug. 14, 1959, to Chuck and Jean Linja in Laurium, Mich. He is preceded in death by his father Charles “Chuck” and his brother Scott. He is survived by his wife Jeanette and children Scott (Cheyenne), Jacki, and Keaton. Also by his mother Jean, and siblings Tiffany (Travis), Rod (Sue) and Greg (Teresa).

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO