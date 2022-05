The leader of a headteachers’ union will tell members that it is a “pity” the Government cannot be sent back to school to learn about leadership.Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT, will say at the union’s annual conference in Telford on Friday that “an absolute failure of political leadership” is making education harder for heads, teachers and pupils.“School leadership is hard at the moment. It’s not simply the continuing Covid pressures, the continuing lack of funding, the high-stakes accountability, the quality of inspection, the recruitment and retention crisis, the long hours, or the lack of pay … it is...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO