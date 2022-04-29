Photos: Prince's Trust Gala 2022 red carpet

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today.
Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'
Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
Comments / 0