ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

CYBERSECURITY: Our unlocked doors

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

In 2020, more than 330 million people were victims of cyber crimes, and this number will only continue to get bigger every year. This costs people and families thousands of dollars, and countless hours of time and stress to try and have fixed. The...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Post Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Google to allow users to remove personal information

Google is taking another step to remove users’ private information from internet searches. The tech giant has started to allow users to request that their phone numbers, physical addresses and email addresses be removed from search results, CBS News reported. The “Today” show reported that people under the age...
INTERNET
KRMG

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said earlier this week that it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results. The new policy also...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Don't fall for this devious phishing scam, Facebook users warned

A new phishing campaign is targeting the administrators of company pages on Facebook, security researchers have warned. As reported by ZDNet, Abnormal Security has identified emails delivered to Facebook users claiming that their account will be permanently closed if an issue is not rectified urgently. The objective of the scam...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Fraud#Online Security#Cybersecurity#Americans#Brycen Kempton Post Falls
Coeur d'Alene Press

Breaking bad behavior

COEUR d’ALENE — Excessively loud noise. Disruptive or unsafe behavior. Those are some of the bad behaviors that could lead to your last chapter at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library. The library board on Wednesday heard a report on new policies outlined by director Michael Priest. It’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
protocol.com

Google will now remove personal information from search by request

Google announced Thursday that it will begin removing personal information like home addresses, emails and phone numbers in special circumstances, upon request. The company says the policy will help make information that causes “direct harm to people” less easily available. “The internet is always evolving — with information...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TechCrunch

Why the heck are SSNs still treated as passwords in the US?

When I moved to the U.S. a couple of years ago, my friends made sure that I knew I had to keep my Social Security number (SSN) secret and hidden. When I started opening a bank account and set up a cell phone plan, it became obvious why: All sorts of institutions that really should know better are treating this string of numbers as a password. There’s a huge, glaring problem with that. I maintain that Equifax should receive the corporate equivalent of capital punishment for allowing this to happen, but 145 million social security numbers were stolen by hackers a few years ago, which means that the Social Security numbers — yes, the same numbers that are being treated as “passwords” — for about half the U.S. adult population are in the wind.
FACEBOOK
studyfinds.org

Social media age limit? 6 in 10 parents want kids under 13 off these platforms

NEW YORK — Six in 10 American parents believe children under 13 shouldn’t be on social media at all. A recent OnePoll study asked 2,000 parents of kids between five and 18 years-old about their views on social media, especially when it comes to their own children. The survey found that 61 percent think young teens are still too young to be online.
KIDS
TechCrunch

How Lydia wants to make payments more personal and social

In many ways, Lydia isn’t standing still and keeps reinventing itself. The company started as a peer-to-peer payment app for the French market. For the first time, people could send and receive money instantly from their smartphones. The app has evolved drastically over the past few years. The company...
CELL PHONES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beyond therapy to reclaiming joy

COEUR d’ALENE — Jon Ball's work with adults on the autism spectrum isn’t only about teaching tasks and skills, it's about helping his clients “reclaim their joy.”. Ball, a caregiver with All Ways Caring Home Care, was recognized nationally as a 2022 Direct Support Professional of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy