Khalid Welcomes Summer in Buoyant ‘Skyline’ Music Video

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhalid has dropped a new song, “Skyline,” along with a summery music video directed by Levi Turner and Cody LaPlant. The track, written by Khalid and produced by Chrome Sparks, is the lead single off the rapper’s...

www.sfgate.com

Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
UPI News

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares playful 'C.I.T.T.' music video

April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with new music. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single album and music video for the solo song "C.I.T.T. (Cheese in the Trap)" on Thursday. The "C.I.T.T." video shows Moonbyul learn how to...
WORLD
NME

Psy and BTS’ Suga are eccentric cowboys in teaser for ‘That That’ music video

Psy and BTS‘ Suga have dropped a new music video teaser for their upcoming collaboration, ‘That That’. Released today (April 28), the clip sees both the ‘Gangnam Style’ singer and the BTS rapper dressed in cowboy outfits as they dance to a snippet of the energetic track. The music video also seems to be set in an Old West-style saloon in the middle of what appears to be a desert.
MUSIC
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, K-Ci, Johnny Gill, & Babyface Catch A Groove In “No Stoppin’ Us” Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. McFadden & Whitehead’s 1979 classic, “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” has been flipped into a modern R&B jam. Reprised by Charlie Wilson, alongside Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci, “No Stoppin’ Us” is for those who needed something fresh to get down to. In spite of their distinct vocal stylings, the crooners mesh well together on the historic collaboration. The video initially appears like something straight out of an all-white party during Labor Day weekend, but later transforms into a show-stopping club scene as the men show up and show out with their metallic, fitted...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Debuts New Song With The Weeknd In Beats By Dre Ad

Diddy is getting closer to releasing new music and he’s making sure fans believe him with a brand new snippet. On Wednesday (April 27), the Hip Hop mogul teased a new song featuring The Weeknd in a new Beats by Dre ad starring NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux. The commercial...
NFL
TMZ.com

The Weeknd Scores New Contract with UMG Label

Fresh off saving the day for Coachella by filling its headliner vacancy when Ye dropped out, The Weeknd is cashing in with his longtime label. Universal Music Group (UMG) announced Thursday ... Abel and his XO imprint entered a long-term deal that will allow him to remain the big market fixture and globally renowned star he is today.
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ebro Explains Why He Feels Bad For Both Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

It's been nearly a week since Megan Thee Stallion gave her first TV interview regarding her 2020 shooting incident with Tory Lanez. While chatting with Gayle King, the "Cash Shit" rapper told her side of the story, and although she's since been hit with criticism from some, she's not letting that stop her from speaking her truth.
CELEBRITIES

