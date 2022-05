Harbour Town Golf Links is home to the RBC Heritage and its famous tight fairways and 18th hole lighthouse, some of the most recognizable golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Hilton Head Island course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the 14th hole on the Pete Dye design.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO